    Foggy and windy conditions predicted for Kazakhstan 7 Apr

    7 April 2022, 07:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to douse the west, south and southeast of the country on Thursday. Foggy conditions will be observed in northern and western Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the south of Turkestan, east of Atyrau, northeast of Mangistau, south of North Kazakhstan, and southwest of East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-25 mps in parts of Almaty, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

    Parts of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Zhambyl, Karaganda, Turkestan, and Almaty regions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

