    Fog to grip most regions of Kazakhstan Feb 4

    4 February 2021, 08:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that precipitation will douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will whip through North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in East Kazakhstan region.

    Blizzard may hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Slippery conditions will be observed in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan. North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

