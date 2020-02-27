Go to the main site
    Fog to blanket West Kazakhstan

    27 February 2020, 20:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, reports.

    On February 28 fog, black ice and snowstorms are expected to hit Akmola region. A wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog will shroud tomorrow West Kazakhstan region. A wind will roll there at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

    A dust storm is expected tomorrow in Mangistau region. A wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s will batter the region. Chances of storm are high.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

