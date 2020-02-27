Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fog to blanket West Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 February 2020, 20:26
Fog to blanket West Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, reports.

On February 28 fog, black ice and snowstorms are expected to hit Akmola region. A wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will shroud tomorrow West Kazakhstan region. A wind will roll there at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

A dust storm is expected tomorrow in Mangistau region. A wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s will batter the region. Chances of storm are high.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events