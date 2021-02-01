Go to the main site
    Fog to blanket some regions of Kazakhstan Feb 1

    1 February 2021, 07:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation on Monday, February 1. However, meteorologists predict that a mix of rain and snow, bleak wind, ice slick, and fog are in store for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 28 mps in some parts of Almaty region. 15-20 mps winds are expected to blow in Zhambyl, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog is forecast to blanket portions of Akmola, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions.

    Motorists in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions should use caution on roads because they will be coated with ice slick.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan region.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

