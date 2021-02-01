Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fog to blanket some regions of Kazakhstan Feb 1

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 February 2021, 07:29
Fog to blanket some regions of Kazakhstan Feb 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation on Monday, February 1. However, meteorologists predict that a mix of rain and snow, bleak wind, ice slick, and fog are in store for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 28 mps in some parts of Almaty region. 15-20 mps winds are expected to blow in Zhambyl, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is forecast to blanket portions of Akmola, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions.

Motorists in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions should use caution on roads because they will be coated with ice slick.

Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events