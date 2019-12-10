Go to the main site
    Fog to blanket regions on Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    10 December 2019, 07:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Inclement weather will persist in the south, west and north of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation will settle in in the rest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thick fog will blanket Akmola region as well as Almaty, parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, and Zhambyl regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

