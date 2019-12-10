Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fog to blanket regions on Kazakhstan on Tuesday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 December 2019, 07:17
Fog to blanket regions on Kazakhstan on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Inclement weather will persist in the south, west and north of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation will settle in in the rest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thick fog will blanket Akmola region as well as Almaty, parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, and Zhambyl regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events