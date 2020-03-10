Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fog to blanket Nur-Sultan, 2 regions of Kazakhstan on March 11

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 March 2020, 15:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foggy conditions will persist in two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket the Kazakh capital on March 11. Black ice will coat roads in the city on March 11-12.

Fog, black ice, and blizzard are forecast for Kostanay region on March 11. Foggy conditions will be observed in Kostanay city.

Fog and 15-20 mps wind are expected in North Kazakhstan region on March 11-12. Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Petropavlovsk.

