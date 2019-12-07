Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fog to blanket North Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 December 2019, 15:27
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In next 24 hours the region is expected to face snowfalls, fog, black ice and snowstorms, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s, locally 23-28, 30 m/s. The mercury will drop to -4-9 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

On December 8-9 the patches of fog will persist in North Kazakhstan with wind gusting 9-14 m/s. Mercury will read locally -10 degrees Celsius in the night.

Patches of fog and strong will linger for another day. On December 11 air temperature will hit sometimes -13 degrees.

On December 12 snow, snowstorms and black ice will grip the region. On Friday, December 13, mercury will drop to -15 degrees in the night.

North Kazakhstan region   Weather in Kazakhstan  
