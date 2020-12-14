Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fog to blanket 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    14 December 2020, 21:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket Akmola region on December 15. Westerly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Aktobe region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Foggy conditions will be observed in West Kazakhstan region. Fog will blanket the city of Uralsk at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Parts of North Kazakhstan region will be covered by fog on December 15-16. Westerly, southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in the region as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region