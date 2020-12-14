Fog to blanket 4 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Akmola region on December 15. Westerly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Aktobe region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Foggy conditions will be observed in West Kazakhstan region. Fog will blanket the city of Uralsk at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Parts of North Kazakhstan region will be covered by fog on December 15-16. Westerly, southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in the region as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.