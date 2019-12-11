Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fog in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    11 December 2019, 07:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in the south, west and northeast of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, December 11. According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, precipitation is expected to douse some parts of the country, Kazinform reports.

    West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will coat roads and streets in Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Wind will gust up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued