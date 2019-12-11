Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fog in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 December 2019, 07:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in the south, west and northeast of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, December 11. According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, precipitation is expected to douse some parts of the country, Kazinform reports.

West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice will coat roads and streets in Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Wind will gust up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

