Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fog, ice slick, blizzard: Storm alerts issued for regions of Kazakhstan

    14 January 2021, 21:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for ten regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in North Kazakhstan region on January 15.

    Southeasterly wind with gusts of 20-23 mps will pound Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city on January 15.

    Blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind are in store for Kostanay region on January 15. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for West Kazakhstan region and the city of Uralsk on January 15. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Zhambyl region will see gusty northeasterly wind on January 15-17. Fog and ice slick are forecast for Taraz city on January 15-17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Karaganda region will see fog and 23 mps southeasterly wind on January 15-16.

    Atyrau region will brace for fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind. Southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-18 mps will hit Atyrau city.

    Blizzard and 25 mps southeasterly wind will blanket Aktobe region on January 15. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog, blizzard, easterly wind with gusts of 23 mps are forecast for Turkestan region on January 15. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    15-20 mps southeasterly wind, fog, and ice slick are predicted for Mangistau region on January 15. Aktau city will be steeped in fog on January 15.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region