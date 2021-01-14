Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fog, ice slick, blizzard: Storm alerts issued for regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 January 2021, 21:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for ten regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in North Kazakhstan region on January 15.

Southeasterly wind with gusts of 20-23 mps will pound Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city on January 15.

Blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind are in store for Kostanay region on January 15. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for West Kazakhstan region and the city of Uralsk on January 15. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Zhambyl region will see gusty northeasterly wind on January 15-17. Fog and ice slick are forecast for Taraz city on January 15-17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Karaganda region will see fog and 23 mps southeasterly wind on January 15-16.

Atyrau region will brace for fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind. Southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-18 mps will hit Atyrau city.

Blizzard and 25 mps southeasterly wind will blanket Aktobe region on January 15. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog, blizzard, easterly wind with gusts of 23 mps are forecast for Turkestan region on January 15. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

15-20 mps southeasterly wind, fog, and ice slick are predicted for Mangistau region on January 15. Aktau city will be steeped in fog on January 15.


