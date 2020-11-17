Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fog, ice slick, blizzard forecast for regions of Kazakhstan Nov 17

    17 November 2020, 07:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall and blizzard are in store for eastern Kazakhstan on Tuesday. However, weather without precipitation and colder temperature are expected in the west. Parts of Kazakhstan will see gusty wind, fog, and ice slick, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket portions of Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Almaty, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Turkestan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gust may reach up to 25 mps in Zhambyl region.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Ice slick will coat roads in Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region