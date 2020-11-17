Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fog, ice slick, blizzard forecast for regions of Kazakhstan Nov 17

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2020, 07:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall and blizzard are in store for eastern Kazakhstan on Tuesday. However, weather without precipitation and colder temperature are expected in the west. Parts of Kazakhstan will see gusty wind, fog, and ice slick, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket portions of Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Almaty, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Turkestan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gust may reach up to 25 mps in Zhambyl region.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Ice slick will coat roads in Zhambyl and Almaty regions.


