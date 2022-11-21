Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
21 November 2022, 07:14
21 November 2022, 07:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for November 21, Kazinform reports.

Unsteady weather sets the tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing rain and snow, fog, ice slick, high wind, and ground blizzard.

Heavy snowfall is expected today in Karaganda region while heavy downpours are forecast for Turkistan and Almaty regions.

As earlier reported, a storm alert is issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan.


