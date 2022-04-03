Fog, ice-slick, and high wind predicted in Kazakhstan Apr 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - On April 3, most parts of Kazakhstan still will be affected by a spur of an anticyclone bringing no precipitation. Only the west, north, and mountainous areas of the south are to expect precipitation as rain and snow due to a cyclonic trough. The country is to see fog, ice-slick, high wind as well as thunderstorm and dust tides in the southwest, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Fog and ice-slick are in store for the south of Akmola, north of Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. WInd at 15-23mps is predicted to blow in the regions' western, northern and eastern sections.

West Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the north as well as 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps in the west and southeast.

Mangistau region is to expect thunderstorm in the north during the day as well as 15-20mps wind gusting up to 23mps with dust tides.

Wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the east of Atyrau region as well as the west, north of Aktobe, and southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl regions at daytime.

Almaty region is to see 17-22mps wind in the area of Alakolsk ozer.

Fog is to coat the east and south of Pavlodar region.



