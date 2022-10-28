Fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard expected in several regions of Kazakhstan

28 October 2022, 19:38

28 October 2022, 19:38

Fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard expected in several regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put six regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Fog is to coat the mountainous areas of Zhetysu region in the nighttime and morning. 17-22mps northeasterly wind is predicted in Alakolskiye ozera area.

The north and east of Akmola region are to expect fog.

Mangistau region is to brace for fog in the north, southwest, and center in the nighttime and morning.

Fog is to blanket the north of West Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect fog. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas of the region.

Ice slick and ground blizzard are in store for the north, east, and south of East Kazakhstan region at night.