    Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan

    18 November 2022, 07:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for November 18, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    Unsteady weather bringing rain and snow, fog and ice click, high and ground blizzard is expected to batter today the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Air temperature is expected to fall to -13-15 degrees Celsius in the night and stand at -7-9 during the day.

    Mercury is set to read +5+7 degrees Celsius during the day.

    As earlier reported, storm alerts are in place across some regions of Kazakhstan.
