Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan

18 November 2022, 07:41
Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan
18 November 2022, 07:41

Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for November 18, 2022, Kazinform reports.

Unsteady weather bringing rain and snow, fog and ice click, high and ground blizzard is expected to batter today the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

Air temperature is expected to fall to -13-15 degrees Celsius in the night and stand at -7-9 during the day.

Mercury is set to read +5+7 degrees Celsius during the day.

As earlier reported, storm alerts are in place across some regions of Kazakhstan.


Related news
136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
Storm alert in place in Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan
Snow storm approaching north of Kazakhstan
Read also
Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19
Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Storm alert issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan
136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
Mets predict unsteady weather for Kazakhstan Nov 17
Blizzards, ice-slick and fog forecast for 6 Kazakh rgns
Met service predicts cessation of precipitation, temperatures decrease Nov 16-18
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News