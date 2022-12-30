Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fog, ground blizzard and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 30

30 December 2022, 07:14
Fog, ground blizzard and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 30, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face snow, the south and west are to brace for rain and fog. Ground blizzard is expected to sweep through the north, east and central part, ice slick is to form on the roads in the south, southeast. High wind is forecast to roll through the country’s east.

As earlier reported, weather warnings were issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan.


Related news
Precipitation forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Dec 29
Weather forecast in Kazakhstan for last days of 2022
Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Wed
Теги:
Read also
11 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
Precipitation forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Dec 29
Weather forecast in Kazakhstan for last days of 2022
Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Wed
Snow and rain to batter south of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan
Snow and rain to batter Kazakhstan next three days
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25
News Partner
Popular
1 Astana Opera: Magic on threshold of the New Year
2 New Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan named
3 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends Senate sitting
4 Türkiye set to require buildings to use renewable energy in 2023
5 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships: Magnus Сarlsen takes gold

News