    Fog forecast for west and north of Kazakhstan

    14 October 2022, 20:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazhydromet National Met Office has put three regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    Fog is to coat the north, northeast of West Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning on October 15.

    The north of Mangistau region is to expect heavy rain.

    The south of North Kazakhstan region is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

    The southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted on October 17.


