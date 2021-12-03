Go to the main site
    Fog forecast for 6 regions of Kazakhstan Dec 4

    3 December 2021, 19:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan on December 4, Kazinform reports.

    The southwest of North Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on December 4. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the southeast of the region.

    Fog is forecast for the west and center of Karaganda region.

    Zhezkazgan city is to brace for fog at night on December 4.

    Akmola region is to brace for fog in the southeast. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the northeast.

    The north of Turkestan region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the mountainous areas.

    The north of West Kazakhstan region is to expect fog. Southerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northwest of the region during the day. Uralsk city is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on December 4. Southerly wind is to reach 18mps at daytime.

    Fog is in store for the south of Aktobe region.


    Weather in Kazakhstan
