Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fog, blizzard, gusty wind in store for some regions of Kazakhstan Nov 27

    27 November 2021, 09:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation today, November 27. Snowfall is forecast only for the north and mountainous areas of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blizzard will pound northwest of Akmola, northeast of Kostanay, northeast of North Kazakhstan, west and north of Pavlodar regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Turkestan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps and 23-28 mps in Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions, respectively.

    Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

    Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Mangistau and Zhambyl regions of icy roads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region