Fog, blizzard, gusty wind in store for some regions of Kazakhstan Nov 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation today, November 27. Snowfall is forecast only for the north and mountainous areas of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard will pound northwest of Akmola, northeast of Kostanay, northeast of North Kazakhstan, west and north of Pavlodar regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Turkestan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps and 23-28 mps in Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions, respectively.

Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Mangistau and Zhambyl regions of icy roads.



