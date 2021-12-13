Go to the main site
    Fog, blizzard and ice-slick expected in Kazakhstan on Monday

    13 December 2021, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected today in the most part of Kazakhstan with snow and rain in the south and southeast and heavy precipitations in the mountainous areas of the country’s south, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, ice-slick and high wind are forecast for Turkestan, Zhambyl regions.

    Karaganda region is to face today ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick. High wind is to sweep through Kyzylorda region with fog, ice-slick predicted in the south of the region.

    Ground blizzard, fog and high wind are to batter Kostanay region.

    Strong wind accompanied by ground blizzard are set to grip today Pavlodar region.

    Aktobe region is to wake up to foggy streets. High wind is expected locally.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

