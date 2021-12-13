Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fog, blizzard and ice-slick expected in Kazakhstan on Monday

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2021, 07:39
Fog, blizzard and ice-slick expected in Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected today in the most part of Kazakhstan with snow and rain in the south and southeast and heavy precipitations in the mountainous areas of the country’s south, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ice-slick and high wind are forecast for Turkestan, Zhambyl regions.

Karaganda region is to face today ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick. High wind is to sweep through Kyzylorda region with fog, ice-slick predicted in the south of the region.

Ground blizzard, fog and high wind are to batter Kostanay region.

Strong wind accompanied by ground blizzard are set to grip today Pavlodar region.

Aktobe region is to wake up to foggy streets. High wind is expected locally.

Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand