Fog, black ice, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan on Oct 26

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 October 2020, 07:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation, mostly a mix of rain and snow, will douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, October 26, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Northern Kazakhstan will see fog, black ice, gusty wind, and blizzard. Temperature is expected to dip slightly.

Fog and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are predicted in West Kazakhstan region. Foggy conditions are forecast for Mangistau region as well.

Scattered showers, fog, black ice, southwesterly wind gusting up to 23-28 mps are expected in Akmola region.

It will be windy in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions as well – southeasterly and southwesterly winds will strengthen to 23-28 mps in those regions.

Occasional showers will douse North Kazakhstan region. Chances of fog, black ice, and 25 mps southerly wind are high as well.

Fog, black ice, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Kostanay region.


