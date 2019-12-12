Go to the main site
    Fog, black ice, blizzard expected in Kazakhstan Dec 12

    12 December 2019, 07:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fog, black ice, wind amplification and a blizzard are expected across Kazakhstan on December 12, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    A snowstorm, fog, ice slick and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in some areas of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    Fog will blanket Almaty region during night and morning hours. Wind will increase to 15-20 m/s in Zhalanashkol area of the region.

    Dense form patches are expected to form in Turkestan region.

    Residents of Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions are warned about dangerous driving conditions due to fog and black ice.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
