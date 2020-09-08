Fog and windchill to grip Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for Nur-Sultan and some regions of Kazakhstan for September 9, Kazhydromet reports.

Ground frosts 1-3 degrees Celsius are expected to form in the nighttime in Kostanay region. Fog will blanket it in the morning and night. Chances of storm are high.

West Kazakhstan will brace for thunderstorms, squall, hail and high wind. Chances of storm are high.

Ground frosts are expected in Nur-Sultan in the night with mercury reading 2 degrees Celsius.

Fog and windchill are also forecast for Akmola region.

Thunderstorms will hit Atyrau region. Fire threat will remain high locally.

High wind will sweep through Kyzylorda region tomorrow. Fire threat will remain high locally.

Strong wind will roll through Turkestan region gusting up to 15-20 m/s. chances of storm are high.

Thunderstorms, mixed rain and snow are predicted to batter East Kazakhstan locally in the mountains. It will wake up to foggy streets.

Fog will also coat Karaganda, Pavlodar regions on September 9-10. Ground frosts will form in Pavlodar region in the night locally with air temperature dropping to 1-3 degrees Celsius.