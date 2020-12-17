Fog and wind in store for regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put six regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, blizzard, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region on December 17. The 15-20 mps southwesterly wind will whip through the city of Kokshetau. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Fog will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan region on December 17. Foggy conditions will be observed in Uralsk city at night and early in the morning as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

North Kazakhstan region will brace for blizzard, fog, and southwesterly wind with gusts reaching 25 mps. Gusts of southwesterly wind will reach 23 mps in the city of Petropavlovsk. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Zhambyl region will be steeped in fog on December 17-19. Southeasterly wind with gusts of 23 mps is expected in the region on December 19. Fog will descend on parts of the city of Taraz on December 17-19. The 15-20 mps southwesterly wind will blow through it on December 19. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog is forecast for Karaganda region on December 17-18. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

Foggy conditions will persist in Turkestan region on December 17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



