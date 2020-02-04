Fog and stiff wind in store for Kazakhstan on Feb 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitations are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, February 4. Only the northeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts of wind will reach 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty region at night.

Blizzard is forecast to hit North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, and Akmola regions.

Parts of Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice will cover roads in Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhsta, and Kostanay regions.



