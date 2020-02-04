Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fog and stiff wind in store for Kazakhstan on Feb 4

    4 February 2020, 07:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitations are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, February 4. Only the northeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts of wind will reach 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty region at night.

    Blizzard is forecast to hit North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, and Akmola regions.

    Parts of Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.

    Black ice will cover roads in Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhsta, and Kostanay regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued