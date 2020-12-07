Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fog and snowfall in store for Kazakhstan Dec 7

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 December 2020, 07:39
Fog and snowfall in store for Kazakhstan Dec 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only the north, west, and southeast of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Snowfall is forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, wind will gust up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

Fog will blanket portions of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

Temperature will dip as low as -22°C in the north of Mangistau region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events