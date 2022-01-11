Fog and ice slick forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of an extensive anticyclone causing weather with no precipitation. Only the west and east are to see precipitation as rain and snow. The country is to brace in places for fog, ice slick, high wind and ground blizzard, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Atyrau region is to see fog, ice slick in the west and center 15-20mps wind in the east.

Mangistau region is to brace for ice slick in the west and center and 15-20mps wind in the south at night.

Aktobe region is to expect ground blizzard in the west at daytime and 15-20mps wind in the east at night.

Turkestan region is to see fog in the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the mountainous areas.

Almaty region is to brace for fog and black ice in the south and east as well as 18-23mps wind in the area of Zhalanashkol.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north of East Kazakhstan region. Ground blizzard is to grip the north of the region at night.

Fog and ice slick are in store for the north and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Fog is to coat the southeast of Akmola, west of West Kazakhstan, east of Kostanay, Karaganda, center of Kyzylorda, south of North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



