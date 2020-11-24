Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fog and heavy precipitation in store for 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 November 2020, 22:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists has issued storm alerts for five regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted in West Kazakhstan region on November 25.

Parts of North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog on November 25.

Foggy conditions will be observed in Kostanay and Akmola regions as well.

Heavy precipitation (mix of rain and snow) is forecast for Mangistau region on November 25. Some roads in the region will covered in black ice.


