19 August 2022 12:20

Fog and frosts expected over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 20-22 this year, Kazinform reports.

Over the next three days unsteady weather will persist in most of Kazakhstan with rains, thunderstorms, and ground frosts, fog predicated locally. The western regions will enjoy the weather without precipitations. The air temperature will rise slightly countrywide.