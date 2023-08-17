Fog and fire threat: Mets issued storm alert for 12 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 12 regions of Kazakhstan for August 17, Kazinform reports.

The west and north of Akmola region are set to face today thunderstorms, and high wind while the central part is to brace for scorching heat. Mercury is expected to soar up to 36 degrees Celsius. The fire threat remains extreme in the east, south, and central part of the region.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Abai regions are also forecast to brace for thunderstorms and extreme fire threats.

Fog is to blanket Karaganda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. The fire threat remains extreme.

The fire threat remains high in Zhetysu, Abai regions.

Rains and snow mixed are predicted for mountainous regions of East Kazakhstan.

The fire threat remains extreme in the south of Kostanay region.