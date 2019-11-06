Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fog and black ice to linger in several regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 November 2019, 18:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fog, black ice and bleak wind are in store for several regions of Kazakhstan on November 7, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that fog and black ice will persist in Nur-Sultan city. Southwestern wind with gusts reaching 15-20 mps will blow in the Kazakh capital.

Parts of Akmola region will see fog, black ice, blizzard and wind with gusts of 23 mps.

Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kokshetau city.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region at night and early in the morning. Wind with gusts of 23 mps will batter the region.

Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 15-20 mps in Kostanay city.

