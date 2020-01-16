Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fog and black ice forecast for Kazakhstan

    16 January 2020, 07:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fog, black ice and blizzard persist across Kazakhstan on January 16, Kazinform has learnt from RSE Kazhydromet.

    Fog, blizzard and rude wind gusting to 15-28 m/s are predicted for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions of the country.

    Fog will blanket Zhambyl and Turkestan regions during night and morning hours. Citizens of the regions are warned about black ice and rude wind gusting to 15-20 m/s.

    Ground snow, ice slick and fog are forecast for West Kazakhstan, Karaganda ergions.

    Blowing snow and ride wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

    Dense fog patches are expected in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau regions. Citizens of Almaty, Kyzylorda areas are warned about ice slick.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued