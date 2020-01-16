Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fog and black ice forecast for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 January 2020, 07:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fog, black ice and blizzard persist across Kazakhstan on January 16, Kazinform has learnt from RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog, blizzard and rude wind gusting to 15-28 m/s are predicted for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions of the country.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl and Turkestan regions during night and morning hours. Citizens of the regions are warned about black ice and rude wind gusting to 15-20 m/s.

Ground snow, ice slick and fog are forecast for West Kazakhstan, Karaganda ergions.

Blowing snow and ride wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Dense fog patches are expected in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau regions. Citizens of Almaty, Kyzylorda areas are warned about ice slick.


