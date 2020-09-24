FMs of LLDC countries meet on the sidelines of 75th UN GA

NUR-SULTAN-NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – An annual ministerial session of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC) chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi was held in a virtual format, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Addressing the participants of the virtual session were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, and UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries Fekitamoeloa Katoa Utoikamanu.

In his opening remarks at the session Minister Tileberdi noted that after being greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic the group asks for adequate support from the international partners and donors. As the chairman of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries for 2020-2021, Kazakhstan remain committed and continues to promote the interests of the group at all platforms.

Under the Kazakhstan’s chairmanship the participants of the session adopted the roadmap until 2024 to speed up the solution of the problems existing in the LLDC countries.

Attending the session were over 200 delegates, including the foreign ministers of the LLDC countries and partner countries, heads of international organizations and agencies, including the UN, ESCAP, UNIDO, and more.

The Group of LLDC includes 34 countries with the population of over half a billion people. Kazakhstan is the largest landlocked country situated at the farthest distance from the oceans (over 3,000 km).



