FMs of Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, who arrived in Nur-Sultan on an official visit, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The foreign ministers discussed issues of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in a spirit of trust and mutual understanding. The parties exchanged views on topical issues of the global and regional agenda. The Saudi side was informed about the large-scale political reforms and socio-economic policy being carried out in our country.

The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in actively increasing cooperation in trade and investment spheres. The results of the 5th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakh-Saudi Investment Forum, which took place in September 2021 in Nur-Sultan, were positively noted. Particular attention was paid to strengthening interregional cooperation, interaction in the transport, logistics and energy sectors, and food security issues. The interaction of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia through the UN, the OIC and other international organizations, including mutual support for the initiatives of the two countries in various international structures, was also considered.

During the visit to Kazakhstan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia was received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.



