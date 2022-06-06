Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

FMs of Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 June 2022, 17:02
FMs of Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, who arrived in Nur-Sultan on an official visit, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The foreign ministers discussed issues of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in a spirit of trust and mutual understanding. The parties exchanged views on topical issues of the global and regional agenda. The Saudi side was informed about the large-scale political reforms and socio-economic policy being carried out in our country.

photo

The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in actively increasing cooperation in trade and investment spheres. The results of the 5th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakh-Saudi Investment Forum, which took place in September 2021 in Nur-Sultan, were positively noted. Particular attention was paid to strengthening interregional cooperation, interaction in the transport, logistics and energy sectors, and food security issues. The interaction of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia through the UN, the OIC and other international organizations, including mutual support for the initiatives of the two countries in various international structures, was also considered.

photo

During the visit to Kazakhstan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia was received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final