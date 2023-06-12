FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Minister Son expressed condolences to the people of Kazakhstan and country's leadership in connection with the consequences of a large-scale fire in the Abai region, which caused human casualties, and wished the region a speedy recovery.

The parties also exchanged views on topical issues on bilateral agenda, including in the field of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the possibility of introducing a mutual visa-free regime for citizens of the two countries.

Special attention was paid to discussing the schedule of upcoming international events at the high and highest levels.