    FM Tleuberdi holds talks with his Korean counterpart

    16 October 2019, 11:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi has held talks with his Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Ahead of the forum our minister held a bilateral meeting with his Korean counterpart. Naturally, this issue (tightening regulations on Kazakhstanis’ departures – author’s note) was also discussed with the Korean side. I cannot disclose the details yet», told Aibek Smadiyarov, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to reporters.

    He previously said that as of September 1, 2019, more than 10 thousand Kazakhstanis are staying illegally in South Korea.

    It should be noted that today 12th Cooperation Forum «Republic of Korea – Central Asia» is being held at the level of foreign ministers. The event is taking place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Alzhanova Raushan

