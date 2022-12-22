FM Tileuberdi unveils priority areas of new Kazakshtan-UK Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

22 December 2022, 10:55

LONDON. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi unveiled priority areas of the new Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Great Britain, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the current Kazakh-British bilateral relations are at the level of strategic partnership. «We exert huge efforts to deepen this partnership. The draft agreement on strategic partnership and cooperation pursues namely this goal,» Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

Having emphasized a high level of mutual trust and close political dialogue between Astana and London, the Kazakh Foreign Minister said that both sides are interested in further deepening of trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

«Up to now, British companies viewed Kazakhstan mainly as a source of supply of raw materials to Great Britain. Today we are keen on attraction of investments to other sectors, primarily, to agriculture, digital technologies, and renewable energy resources. All of these are covered in this Agreement,» the Kazakh diplomat said.

In his words, humanitarian cooperation is one of priority areas of the document set to be signed during the visit of the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly to Astana in 2023.

«As for cultural-humanitarian cooperation, we are interested in enhancing interaction in education in technical majors. During our meetings in London, we discussed the opportunity of opening the branches of British technical universities in Kazakhstan as well as sending more Kazakhstani students to Great Britain,» Tileuberdi said.

On December 20, Mukhtar Tileuberdi and James Cleverly held the VI meeting of the Kazakhstan-UK Strategic Dialogue in London.

Photo: gov.kz












