FM says sanctions hamper Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anti-Russian sanctions had a negative effect on Kazakhstan-Hungary bilateral cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister – Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the joint press briefing with his Hungarian counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Minister Tileuberdi said that anti-Russian sanctions has had a negative effect on the development of global economy as well as economies of many countries.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi noted that Kazakhstan and Hungary indeed experience some difficulties, especially in terms of transit and transportation of goods due to the Russia-Ukraine situation.

According to the Kazakh FM, Wizz Air direct flight linking Nur-Sultan and Budapest has also been suspended due to the situation in Ukraine.

Minister Tileuberdi expressed hope that the visit of his colleague to Kazakhstan will help the countries find new opportunities and ways to further expand the bilateral cooperation.

Earlier Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó vowed his country will ramp up oil supplies from Kazakhstan.