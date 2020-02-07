Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
FM: Kazakhstan aims at further development of trade, economic ties with Azerbaijan

7 February 2020, 10:10
BAKU. KAZINFORM Presently, relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan can be described as mutually beneficial cooperation at the highest level, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters in Baku after the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council).

Tleuberdi emphasized that the course of cooperation, the foundation of which was laid at the time by first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, successfully continue, Trend reports Feb. 6.

«This cooperation is based on a high-level political dialogue between the heads of state of the two countries,» the Kazakh foreign minister said. «At the same time, cooperation between the parliaments of both countries is established at the highest level.»

Tleuberdi added that one of the main challenges ahead is the further development of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

«Trade ties are developing rapidly between the two countries, and the volume of mutual investments is growing,» said the minister. «At the same time, we are effectively using our transit potential. That’s because Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan play the role of a bridge between Europe and Asia, the West and the East.»


